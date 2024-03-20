LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,102,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

