Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caleres Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,636. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

