7,567 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after acquiring an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after acquiring an additional 446,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,769,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $82.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.85.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

