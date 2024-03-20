Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Watsco were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 41,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,756,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $414.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.74 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

