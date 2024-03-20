Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

