Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FI stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $154.14. 234,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,909. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $154.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
