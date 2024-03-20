Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 0.5 %

PLPC traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $122.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783. The stock has a market cap of $600.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $104.96 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

