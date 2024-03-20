Pro Reit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Pro Reit Price Performance
