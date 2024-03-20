Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 261.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 54,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.