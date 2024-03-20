NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 127.72 and a quick ratio of 85.46.
In other news, insider Sebastian Evans 212,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. Insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.
