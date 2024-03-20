Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equinix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock traded down $28.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $816.30. The stock had a trading volume of 647,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,919. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $850.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.