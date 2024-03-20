Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $51,188,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,408,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAVA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 427,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,067. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

