Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK remained flat at $66.41 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 197,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,475. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.