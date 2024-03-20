Thomasville National Bank Acquires 76 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

