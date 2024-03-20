Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

