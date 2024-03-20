LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.56 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.