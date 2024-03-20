iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

