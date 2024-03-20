Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

UBER opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

