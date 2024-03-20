Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.10 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.