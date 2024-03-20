Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3,354.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 95,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.9 %

SNOW opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.62 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

