Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,039 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.39.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

