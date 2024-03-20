Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

