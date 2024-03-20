LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.2 %

CASY opened at $308.92 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.42 and a 52 week high of $314.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.56.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

