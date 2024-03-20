Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Perenti Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSDF opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Perenti has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

