Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,858,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,782,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $541.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. Research analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

