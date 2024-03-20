Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

