Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $449,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,055 shares of company stock valued at $50,433,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

