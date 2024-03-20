Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.85.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

