Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,701 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 111,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 531,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,979,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

NYSE:FND opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $129.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,182. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

