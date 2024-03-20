Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,875 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Equitable were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,694 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,938 shares of company stock worth $8,400,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

