Pax Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.40 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $179.40 million and $3.23 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003423 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 179,387,757 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

