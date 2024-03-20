yearn.finance (YFI) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $284.50 million and approximately $87.83 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $8,549.61 or 0.13469151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,276 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

