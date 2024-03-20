Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 680,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 463,928 shares.The stock last traded at $35.20 and had previously closed at $35.14.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 241,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 145,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 227,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.