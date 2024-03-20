Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.52

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 204780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Perion Network by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

