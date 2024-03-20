Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.60

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.60 and last traded at $93.55, with a volume of 128204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Textron Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

