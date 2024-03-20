Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.13

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 124861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $35,491,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

