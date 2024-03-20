Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.55

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 353814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 106.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 935,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.