Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Raised to $10.40 at HSBC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $9.50 to $10.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

TME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of TME opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,169,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,850 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.