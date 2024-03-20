Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,907 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 548,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

