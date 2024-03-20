Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DUK stock opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.