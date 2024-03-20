Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,624 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 46.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after buying an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,324,000 after buying an additional 1,120,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AAON by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after buying an additional 571,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,723,768. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.23.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

