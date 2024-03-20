Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VO stock opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.