iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $122.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

