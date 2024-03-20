Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $163.57

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $163.57, but opened at $170.02. Tesla shares last traded at $166.27, with a volume of 15,103,726 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Tesla Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.06. The firm has a market cap of $545.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

