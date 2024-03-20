NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $721.23 and its 200-day moving average is $553.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

