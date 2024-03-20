Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 11.1%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 144,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 82,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$11.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

