Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 4.6%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 667,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,418,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Enovix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enovix

Enovix Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.