NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. 129,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 740,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 59,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

