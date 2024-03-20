Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.00. 1,661,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,261,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
