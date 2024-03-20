Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maplebear traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 182,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,363,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.
CART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.59.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,674,000.
Maplebear Stock Performance
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.
