Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maplebear traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 182,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,363,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

CART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.59.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CART

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and sold 876,692 shares worth $23,769,172.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,674,000.

Maplebear Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.